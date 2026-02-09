Oh Polly reports increased profitability despite turnover dip

Scottish womenswear retailer Oh Polly has filed its annual report for the year ended April 30, 2025, revealing a significant rise in pre-tax profits despite a contraction in total turnover. The Glasgow-based company, known for its social-first marketing strategy and brands Oh Polly and Bo + Tee, saw profit before taxation climb to 10.55 million pounds (14.36 million dollars)compared to the previous year.

The increase in profitability comes during a period of consolidation for the retailer. Turnover for the 52 weeks ended April 27, 2025, reached 68.09 million pounds, representing a 6.7 percent decrease from the 72.98 million pounds reported in the 2024 financial year.

Despite the dip in overall revenue, the company continued to expand its international footprint. While sales in the UK fell from 48.21 million pounds to 39.29 million pounds, the rest of the world and European markets showed resilience. Turnover in the rest of Europe grew to 17.66 million pounds, while the rest of the world segment increased to 11.15 million pounds.

Oh Polly's directors noted that the company remains well placed in the market despite the impact of inflation and the increased cost of living on its customer base. The business continues to leverage its social media presence and community focus to maintain its position as a key player in the womenswear sector.

Looking ahead, the directors expect the next financial year to be challenging due to international tariff changes and inflation but remain confident in the company’s ability to target new markets and sales channels.