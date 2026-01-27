Okaïdi files for administration for its French operations

The IDKIDS group, owner of the childrenswear brand Okaïdi, announced on Tuesday that it is filing for administration for its French operations. The group employs 2,000 people in France.

A hearing will take place in February before the Lille Métropole commercial court, IDKIDS told AFP.

The filing concerns the brands Obaïbi (for ages 0 to 3), Okaïdi (ages 3 to 14), Oxybul (early learning games) and the logistics platform IDLOG. The group specified in a statement that the filing does not include the Jacadi brand, which it also owns.

The filing also does not concern "the group's foreign subsidiaries and all its franchises," it stressed.

Okaïdi is the group's historic brand and is headquartered in Roubaix, northern France. A group spokesperson told AFP that it generates a global turnover of 600 million euros, with 300 million euros of that coming from France.

Overall, the IDKIDS group operates in 70 countries, where it generates a turnover of 800 million euros and employs 6,000 people.

The group explained in a statement that it is a victim of an "hourglass effect". The "premium segment" of the sector and the low-cost and ultra fast fashion markets are holding up well. However, mid-range retailers, including Okaïdi, are facing difficulties.

"For several years, Okaïdi-Obaïbi has been under pressure from costs and competition from low-cost generalists, fast fashion and second-hand fashion, which has heavily impacted the brand's results in 2025," stated IDKIDS.

"Okaïdi must evolve its operating model and reaffirm its unique identity to remain competitive," the group continued.

Numerous French ready-to-wear companies have faced difficulties in recent years: IKKS, Camaïeu, Kookaï, Gap France, Jennyfer, André, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse Tam Tam, Kaporal.

The clothing/textile sector has faced challenges including the difficult transition to online sales, Covid-19, inflation, and now competition from second-hand fashion and ultra-fast fashion. According to the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM), activity in the sector fell by 1.3 percent in 2025 and has declined by 8.5 percent since 2019.