Olaplex names Amanda Baldwin as chief executive officer

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has appointed Amanda Baldwin as the company’s chief executive officer, effective by early 2024, succeeding Jue Wong.

Baldwin, the company said in a release, will also join the Olaplex board of directors. John P. “JP'' Bilbrey, the company’s executive chair of the board, will serve as interim CEO during the transition period.

In addition to announcing the leadership transition, the company reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2023 and continues to expects net sales in the range of 445 dollars to 465 million dollars, adjusted net income in the range of 96 dollars to 108 million dollars and adjusted Ebitda between 161 dollars and 176 million dollars.

“Amanda is an effective and creative brand builder who deeply understands consumer insights and analytics. Her valuable mix of strengths across marketing, product development and execution make her the ideal person to position Olaplex for long-term success,” said JP Bilbrey.

Baldwin, the company added, has extensive experience in leadership roles in the beauty and consumer industries, most recently serving as CEO of Supergoop LLC, the leading SPF skincare brand, since July 2016. Prior to joining Supergoop!Baldwin served as a senior vice president at L Catterton, an investment fund, collaborating with management teams across the portfolio with a particular focus on the beauty sector.

“Olaplex stands apart as a category creator redefining what is possible through the combination of beauty and science. I see tremendous opportunity to help the brand and the business reach their full potential by further deepening engagement with stylists, retailers and consumers through breakthrough product innovation, sharp storytelling and a dynamic global omnichannel strategy," added Baldwin.

Baldwin previously led the omnichannel marketing strategy of Dior Beauty at LVMH and held several positions at Clinique, a part of The Estée Lauder Companies. In 2022 she was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Baldwin currently serves on the board of directors of Ibotta, Inc and KIPP NYC.