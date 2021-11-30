Olymp appoints Heiko Ihben as MD, product and brand

The Olymp Bezner KG has appointed Heiko Ihben to its management board. The company said in a release that the proven product and brand specialist completes the company’s new management triumvirate and will be responsible for product and brand management for the Olymp, Olymp Signature and Marvelis brands.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said: “By vehemently addressing the crucial issues, we’ve managed to more than successfully ride out this devastating crisis and lead the company back to a sustainable growth course. With Heiko Ihben, we have now been able to gain an important driving force for the Olymp company in order to face current and future challenges in the company’s strategic orientation with all our strength.”

Heiko Ihben, 44, who holds an MBA, comes from Hugo Boss AG in Metzingen, which he joined back in 2004. There he worked first as merchandise manager, from 2006 as brand manager and from 2008 as team leader brand management, before he became head of brand management in 2009 and from 2011 as senior head of brand management for the Boss Black menswear line, responsible not only for ready-to-wear but also for sportswear.

In 2015, he took on the position as brand & creative director of Boss menswear and merged the organisation and content of the ready-to-wear and sportswear divisions. His extensive area of responsibility, which included HR responsibilities for over 100 employees, covered the areas of design, concept design, graphic design, brand management and brand development as well as collection management with research and development for the complete men’s line.

Heiko Ihben succeeds the previous managing director Dirk Heper, 53, whose amicable separation due to differing opinions on Olymp’s strategic corporate management was announced just a few days ago.

From December 1, 2021, the new management board of Olymp Bezner KG will consist of: the company’s owner Mark Bezner, management expert Mathias Eggle, 59, who has been with Olymp since 1984 and Heiko Ihben as managing director for product and brand.