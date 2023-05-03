Olymp appoints Hendrik Reuter as director of e-commerce division

German shirt-maker Olymp Bezner KG has appointed Hendrik Reuter as the new director of its e-commerce division from May 1, 2023.

He succeeds Christian Wurster, who was responsible for the division for almost seven years at the apparel specialist and left the company at the end of April for personal reasons.

The company said Hendrik Reuter, 39, comes from Tom Tailor GmbH in Hamburg. There, as director of e-commerce and consumer engagement, he was responsible for the Europe-wide activities of the Tom Tailor web store and its online marketplaces. At the same time, he drove digitalisation across every channel and interface within the framework of customer relationship management (CRM) and an omnichannel strategy.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said in a release: “As director of e-commerce, Christian Wurster steadily developed the increasingly important e-commerce arm at Olymp. This applies both to business-to-business and business-to-consumer. We owe him a great deal and regret that he has now departed after almost seven years. In Hendrik Reuter, we’ve found an expert successor who will fill this important role with aplomb, seamlessly continuing the successes we’ve had thus far.”

Prior to Tom Tailor, Wurster spent ten years at the management consultancy Roland Berger in Munich, where he was responsible for consumer goods, retail and fashion, holding the position of Principal since 2017.

Olymp products are primarily distributed via clothing retailers. Around a quarter of its revenues are generated through the company’s own retail activities, which include both its self-operated online store and bricks and mortar mono-brand stores.

The company added that the coexistence of sales forms will continue to be pursued in a consistent fashion, based on a cross-channel distribution policy. With Henrik Reuter, the internationalisation of online sales, which are currently concentrated on Germany, Austria, France and Benelux, will be increased and customer centricity would be focused on even more strongly than before.