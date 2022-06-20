Olymp expands its management team with addition of sales expert Kai Graf

Shirt maker Olymp Bezner KG from Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany has added sales expert Kai Graf to its team to look after the overall management of the sales division from July 1, 2022.

Graf will take over the overall management of wholesale, retail and online sales, including the corporate fashion and private label business units, which were previously – in part on an interim basis – the responsibility of Mark Bezner.

Commenting on the new addition to the management team, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner said: “With Kai Graf, we’ve now been able to secure a proven sales expert for our company. With his expertise and wealth of experience, we will increase our market penetration nationally and internationally across every channel and consistently increase our sales opportunities.”

The company said in a release that the 42-year-old MBA graduate Graf joins Olymp from Seidensticker GmbH in Bielefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, which he joined in 2017. At the shirt and blouse specialist, he was most recently serving as sales director for all sales activities in the areas of retail, e-commerce and wholesale.

Previously, he held a number of positions, including managing director at Rösch Fashion GmbH & Co. KG in Tübingen from 2014 to 2017, Peek & Cloppenburg KG in Düsseldorf from 2011 to 2014 and national/international sales manager and brand manager at Falke KGaA in Schmallenberg.

From July 1, 2022, the new management of the company will consist of Mark, Mathias Eggle, Heiko Ihben and Kai Graf.