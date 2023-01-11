Olymp turnover increases by 40 percent in 2022

Olymp Bezner KG from Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany was able to increase its turnover in the last financial year 2022 by 40 percent compared to the previous year, despite persistently difficult trading conditions.

The company said in a statement that the revenues generated by shirts, knitwear, sweatwear and accessories amounted to 227 million euros as of December 31, 2022 compared to 161 million euros in 2021.

Commenting on the annual trading update, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said: “We have vehemently addressed the crucial issues. These include, in particular, innovations in business fashion, for example with our stretchy and easy-iron Olymp 24/Seven shirts, which are comfortable like T-shirts but stylish like dress shirts. In addition, strengthening our market position within the casual segment, which we will further expand this year, and intensifying our sustainability commitment.”

The company’s workforce has also increased by 57 people to 887 employees in Germany and Austria.

The company further said that by 2025, all Olymp products will fulfil the Green Choice criteria and thus be made from more sustainable raw materials and manufactured in environmentally friendly fashion. By spring 2023, the proportion will be over 60 percent.

Maerz Muenchen KG – which belongs to the Olymp Bezner Group and has around 100 employees in Germany and approximately 230 people in its knitwear factory in Hungary – was also able to increase its turnover by almost 18 percent compared to the previous year to 26 million euros. The group thus recorded a cumulative combined turnover of 253 million euros in 2022.