Olympia Le-Tan leaves her eponymous label

Fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan is parting ways with her namesake brand. She announced the decision on her Instagram profile. “I first started this journey 20 years ago at my mother’s kitchen table with my own two hands, a needle and thread, and the naïve little idea of creating a world for women, combining my love of craft, books, fantasy sex and nostalgia”, she wrote. “Unfortunately, like all journeys, there are obstacles along the way. As strange as this may sound, effective immediately, I am no longer affiliated with the Olympia Le-Tan brand”.

Best known for her embroidered clutches and pin-up inspired ready to wear, Le-Tan is the daughter of French illustrator Pierre Le-Tan. She launched her brand in 2009, with the help of French movie producer Gregory Bernard. Although Le-Tan did not disclose the reasons behind her departure, she is believed to have lost the rights to her name after parting ways with Bernard.

Le-Tan was one of the first designers to win the “Fonds d’avances pour les Jeunes Créateurs de Mode” (Advancement Fund for Young Fashion Designers), established by the French Ministry of Culture, in 2012. After launching her flagship store in Paris in 2014, the company received 1 million euros from French investment firm Audacia the following year.