On-demand tailoring service Hemster raises 4 million dollars

Hemster is bringing its on-demand tailoring service to new brand partners after closing 4 million dollars in its post-seed funding round, led by Bullpen Capital.

The New York-based tailoring company offers its clients alteration services through at-home appointments with master fitters and stylists. Now consumers can access Hemster's services in the stores of participating retailers as well. The company will keep each customer's perfect fit data to enable customers to shop with Hemster retail partners without needing to take new measurements.

Along with its new funding, Hemster has announced its new retail partners: Diane von Furstenberg, Outdoor Voices and Alo Yoga. Hemster aims to help its partners offer their shoppers a more personalized customer experience, drive in-store conversion and reduce returns.

“It’s critical for us, as a retailer, to continue to implement features and services that help enhance our consumer’s life: the woman who is in charge, busy and needs an unparalleled one-stop experience,” Sandra Campos, CEO of Diane von Furstenberg, said in a statement. “Hemster provides the perfect solution in offering a custom fit, and we are excited to partner with them at DVF.”

Hemster plans to use its new investment to launch in new markets nationwide and scale its operations. The company is advised by a number of prominent retail and technology industry experts, including Karen Katz, former CEO of Neiman Marcus, Katie Hunt, co-founder and CRO of Showfields, Ephraim Luft, former CPO at Farfetch and Stacey Widlitz, president of SW Retail Advisors and CNBC retail analyst.

“In the US, shoppers very often have to choose from small, medium and large sizes, but those sizes don’t fit almost 90% of people," explained Hemster CEO and founder, Allison Lee. "I founded Hemster to make it simple, convenient and cost-effective for US consumers to solve the fit problem, while giving brands a new, scalable way to provide excellent service to customers. We’re extremely pleased to now be partnering with this group of investors, who will be key to our strategic expansion into new markets.”