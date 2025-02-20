Calzedonia parent company Oniverse exceeds 3.5 billion euros in FY24

According to preliminary sales data for fiscal year 2024, Oniverse Group's turnover exceeded 3.5 billion euros, representing a +13.5 percent increase at current exchange rates (+15.4 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to 3.1 billion euros as of December 31, 2023. International sales accounted for 2.2 billion euros.

As of December 31, 2024, a total of 5,732 retail locations were operating under the group's brands, with 3,798 located internationally and 1,934 in Italy. During the fiscal year, the net number of openings resulted in an increase of 88 new stores. The company operates under the Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emé, and Antonio Marras brands.

The most significant expansion efforts in terms of new store openings focused on Italy, Mexico, the US, Germany, and France, according to a statement. In addition to opening new stores, the project of global integration between physical stores and e-commerce continues.

In the food and wine sector, Oniverse is present with the Signorvino chain of wine shops featuring light dining and with the Oniwines project, which brings together several wineries. During 2024, a new winery, "Podere Guardia Grande", was inaugurated in Alghero, and "Villa Bucci", a winery in the Marche region, was acquired.

In the nautical sector, the group operates through Cantiere del Pardo spa.

Sandro Veronesi, Chairman and Founder of Oniverse Credits: Oniverse