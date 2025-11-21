Online Fashion powers UK retail growth as In-Store sales continue decline

The UK retail sector recorded another week of positive growth, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales increasing by +1.78%. This growth effectively offsets a weak base of -5.33% from the same period last year. However, this positive outcome was predominantly driven by strong non-store sales, primarily led by online fashion, as total store sales declined for a second consecutive week.

The fashion sector continues to be a crucial engine for growth, with its total LFL sales growing by +2.78%. This marks the sixth consecutive positive week for apparel and the thirty-third so far in 2025, underscoring the sector's consistent resilience.

Non-store fashion sales were the standout performer, single-handedly leading the overall non-store LFL sales increase of +6.28%. This strong performance in online apparel sales, against a very weak base from the previous year, highlights the ongoing shift in consumer preferences towards digital platforms for clothing and accessories. This trend held firm even as the week's weather transitioned from mild to colder and more unsettled, with strong winds and wintry showers in some areas.

Conversely, physical retail faced significant headwinds. Total store LFL sales across all segments went down by -3.12% for a second consecutive week. This negative trend was strongly reflected in the fashion sector, where store fashion sales dipped by -3.62%, marking its second consecutive negative result and the fifteenth since the start of 2025. This decline occurred amidst a sharp overall decrease in footfall of -5.1%, with high streets dropping by -6.5%, shopping centres by -3.9%, and retail parks by -3.3%. The data clearly indicates that while the fashion sector as a whole is performing well, its growth is increasingly reliant on the strength of its online channels, as consumers continue to opt for digital shopping over physical store visits, especially in challenging weather conditions.