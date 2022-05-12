Online fashion retailer Atterley names Kelly Byrne as co-CEO

Edinburgh-based online fashion retailer Atterley.com has decided to formally appoint Kelly Byrne as co-CEO alongside current long standing CEO Kenny Baillie.

Byrne, the company said, joined the Atterley team in January this year as chief growth officer to oversee the company's growth plans.

Commenting on the development, Atterley chairman Mike Welch said in a statement: “As Atterley progresses and grows, it felt the natural next step to balance our tier one leadership with Kenny and Kelly bringing completely different, yet complementary skill sets to the table.”

The company added that both Baillie and Byrne will work collaboratively together to set the vision for Atterley and guide the teams to execute with Baillie leading the operations and finance strategy.

Byrne’s new role will include ensuring a high level of growth and expansion for the business as it scales while setting business priorities and being responsible for progression against them.

Prior to Atterley, Byrne held the role of commercial director at Nasty Gal brand since 2018.

“Since joining the business in January, I have been hugely impressed at the growth trajectory and Atterley’s future prospects. Kenny is a fantastic leader and I am excited to work side by side with him, as we expand Atterley together,” added Byrne.