Online lingerie favourite Adore Me gets physical

Adore Me, one of the most successful online lingerie brands, is planning to build a physical network over the next five years.

The intimates e-tailer will carry out 200 to 300 store openings over the next five years, informed the ‘Wall Street Journal’. The retailer will establish seven to 10 locations in 2018, with the first launching in New York City in the coming months, advances the financial paper.

Adore Me Inc. was started in 2012 and reportedly registered 100 million dollars’ worth of sales in the past fiscal year.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, founder and CEO at Adore Me, believes that establishing a physical presence is necessary for digital brands to compete with mainstream retailers such as Victoria’s Secret, with which they will share presence at many shopping centres.

“Victoria’s Secret is the big guy in the room,” said Hermand-Waiche in an interview with the ‘WSJ”. “Even if we are successful for a digitally native brand, we will remain small compared to Victoria’s Secret.”

But Adore Me isn’t planning to become just another retailer in the mall: the intimate fashion brand is looking into adding an edge to its stores, exploring innovative features such as bars where shoppers can socialise and showrooms where they can try on items and have them shipped home. Sales agents will carry mobile devices to advise and check out shoppers.