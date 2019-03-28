Online map of global apparel factories goes live

The latest version of the Open Apparel Registry (OAR) -- a free, open source tool mapping garment facilities worldwide -- went live today, following a beta release in 2018 and a series of improvements based on user feedback. Companies can use the tool to update their address book, find new suppliers and understand affiliations of current and prospective partners.

Funded by the C&A Foundation and developed by American geospatial software firm Azavea, the tool uses Google’s geocoding to identify the locations of yarn and fabric mills, textile dye-houses and finishers as well as garment manufacturing facilities worldwide. OAR is managed by a non-profit organization with a board of directors representing the civil society, the open data sector, factories and brands.

“As we launch the Open Apparel Registry today, we look forward to seeing all the ways the industry will use the tool for its work. As part of its development, we've conducted an extensive stakeholder consultation exercise, gathering input and feedback from across the industry”, said Project Director Natalie Grillon in a statement. “Based on this input, we're confident that we've built a tool that will be of practical use throughout the industry, enabling organisations to better understand their supply chains, collaborate on in-factory improvements and act as a source of truth on name and address information for global apparel facilities"

To access the Open Apparel Registry, visit openapparel.org.