Online operations of UK luggage brand Antler bought from administration

The brand, online retail business and assets of British luggage label Antler have been bought from administration by an ATR group company.

The brand was placed into administration on 18 May during the UK's lockdown. Companies working in the travel sector have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19 and its related travel restrictions in recent months.

Administrators from KPMG said Antler has continued to trade through its online operations during the administration, and that a number of its employees have transferred to ATR as part of the transaction.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said in a statement: “We are delighted to have concluded this deal which safeguards the future of this storied and iconic brand. With travel restrictions now easing, ATR is in a strong position to be able to take the Antler business forward.”