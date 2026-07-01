Online sales in France hit new record with 7 percent growth in 2025

Paris - For the seventh consecutive year, online sales set a new record in 2025. Sales were up by 7 percent, with French consumers spending almost 200 billion euros online, the Fédération du e-commerce et de la vente à distance (Fevad) announced on Wednesday.

E-commerce is “firmly established in the daily lives of French people,” Marc Lolivier, general delegate of Fevad, said in a statement. He highlighted the sector's “resilience” in “an uncertain political and economic climate”.

However, e-commerce has no “immunity to crises” and is “more sensitive than ever to household spending decisions,” he told AFP. In 2024, online sales also achieved their best result with a turnover of 175.3 billion euros.

75 online orders per year

The number of transactions increased by 11 percent in 2025, across a panel of 158,000 e-commerce sites in France surveyed by Fevad. French consumers place an average of 75 online orders per year, more than one per week, for an annual total of 4,657 euros.

Last year, sales of services “maintained their momentum” with a 9 percent increase, compared to 4 percent for product sales.

Specifically, shoppers primarily order homeware and apparel online. Overall, non-food sales are very prominent on e-commerce sites.

Furthermore, “second-hand fashion is becoming a permanent fixture in e-commerce habits,” noted Fevad. Four out of 10 online shoppers ordered at least one pre-loved item during the year. The Vinted platform is the second-largest site by customer numbers in France in 2025, with over 10 million users, behind the giant Amazon.

According to Lolivier, e-commerce continues to face “significant challenges.” Among these, Fevad highlights an “unprecedented technological acceleration,” driven by the “key lever” of artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, 94 percent of online sellers have integrated generative AI into their platforms, and nearly one in three customers use it while shopping.

AI is the central theme of Fevad's annual conference, which brings together key industry players for various panel discussions on Wednesday in Paris.