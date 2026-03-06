Online surge powers fashion to growth amid falling footfall

As the UK transitions into spring, the retail sector recorded a positive start to the month, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales rising by +3.20%. This growth, measured against a negative base of -6.89% from the previous year, was bolstered by gains across all segments. However, the week’s narrative was defined by a powerful digital performance that effectively offset a sharp decline in physical foot traffic.

The fashion sector continued its impressive 2026 trajectory, with total LFL sales improving by +3.45%. While the industry navigated a "mixed bag" of unsettled, wet, and mild weather, the appetite for new-season apparel remained high. The standout story remains the unblemished record of physical retail; store fashion sales have now grown every single week since the start of the year, edging up by +1.86% this week.

Despite this consistency in-store, the true engine of growth was the digital channel. Non-store fashion sales enjoyed their third-best performance of the year, surging by +9.39% against a negative base from 2025. This online boom proved critical as inclement weather took a toll on physical attendance. Overall footfall fell by -3.4%, with declines felt across shopping centres (-3.8%), high streets (-3.7%), and retail parks (-2.3%). Even a mid-week temperature spike—marking the warmest day of February—was not enough to reverse the downward trend in foot traffic.

With total non-store LFL sales across all sectors climbing by +12.64%, it is clear that the "Spring refresh" is currently being driven from the sofa rather than the pavement. For fashion retailers, the combination of a resilient store presence and a burgeoning online appetite provides a balanced foundation as they head into the peak spring season.