OnlyFans launches fashion competition series for emerging designers

OnlyFans, a platform for user-produced adult content, has announced the launch of its Creative Fund: Fashion Edition, an initiative focused on rising talents in fashion.

Documented in a series for the platform’s free streaming service OFTV, competing participants will be in with a chance of winning 50,000 dollars to be used to further their fashion careers, with second and third place each to receive 25,000 dollars.

Contestants will be evaluated by artist Sir John and celebrity stylists, Law Roach and Maeve Reilly. American designer Rebecca Minkoff will also be joining the round-up as a mentor for those competing, while actress Francesca Farago will additionally be hosting each process.

Those wanting to apply for the OnlyFans competition have been asked to enter five best designs alongside a submission video, with the selected six contestants to be flown to Los Angeles to take part in the final stages of the selection process.

The Fashion Edition is OnlyFans’ second fund iteration, with the first, which launched in 2021, centred around music and saw four UK-based musicians awarded funds.

It is part of the platform’s bid to expand beyond its adult-content identity, work with a bigger variety of creators and branch into other industries.