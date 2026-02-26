On's LightSpray technology scales globally with new South Korean facility

Swiss sportswear provider On Holdings commissioned another production facility on Wednesday. The facility uses its proprietary “LightSpray” process. This enables the rapid and environmentally friendly production of shoe uppers using fully automated robotic technology.

On opened the first “LightSpray” factory in Zurich last summer. The second manufacturing plant is now located near the South Korean city of Busan. The company explained in a statement that South Korea was chosen as the location “due to its world-leading role in robotics and automation, as well as On’s existing partnerships and presence in the region”.

On wants to establish new technology “on a large scale”

The new facility, which uses 32 robots, will enable a 30-fold increase in “LightSpray” production capacity this year, the sports shoe specialist emphasised. The opening marks “an important step for On in scaling the technology globally, with further production growth planned for the coming years”.

The company plans to use the technology for additional shoe models and product categories in the future. Manufacturing capacities are also to be further expanded as part of this. “On’s strategic goal is to achieve large-scale global production through “LightSpray” factories in nearshore locations in the coming years,” a statement read. “The focus is particularly on introducing production in the US and expanding production in Europe.”

A look inside On’s new “LightSpray” factory Image: On