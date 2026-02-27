OpenAI raises 110 billion dollars in record funding round

OpenAI announced Friday a massive $110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia and Amazon each making multi-billion-dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand.

The investment round - one of the largest in Silicon Valley history - includes $30 billion from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, $30 billion from chip giant Nvidia, and $50 billion from Amazon, with additional investors expected to join as the round progresses.

Alongside the capital injection, OpenAI announced strategic partnerships with both Amazon, the world's biggest cloud company through its AWS division, and Nvidia, whose AI chips remain unparalleled in their capacity for AI training.

"SoftBank, NVIDIA, and Amazon are long-term partners who share our ambition to turn real scientific progress into systems that deliver meaningful benefits for people at global scale," OpenAI said in a statement.

The eye-watering level of funding reflects the soaring costs of computing power and lingering questions about whether OpenAI and other AI companies can generate sufficient revenue to cover those costs.

The Amazon investment will begin with $15 billion, followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met, the companies said.

In the announcement, OpenAI cited a series of remarkable user metrics pointing to a breakneck pace of AI adoption.

ChatGPT now counts more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million paying consumer subscribers, with January and February on track to be the platform's biggest-ever months for new subscriptions, the company said.

It added that more than nine million businesses pay to use ChatGPT for workplace tasks, while its Codex software development tool has seen weekly users more than triple since the start of the year to 1.6 million.

The figures are intended to reassure more skeptical investors who have questioned OpenAI's ability to keep pace with its enormous spending needs.

The announcement comes as OpenAI's arch-rival Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees, continues to gain ground and grab headlines for its well-regarded Claude AI models.

Google's AI model Gemini has also emerged as a potent competitor.