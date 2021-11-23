Oppo names print challenge winner

Smart device brand Oppo has named design talent Rosie Southerden from Falmouth University as the winner of its New Designers ‘Lens of Inspiration’ print challenge.

The Oppo competition challenged ten up-and-coming fashion and design talents to fuse nature and technology to create a new iconic print. Each designer used the Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone microlens, which reveals prints and patterns that can’t be seen by the naked eye, magnified up to 60 times to capture imagery of the things that inspire them, from butterflies to fairy lights and peacock feathers.

These images were then translated to their own textile print and turned into sustainable fashion pieces ranging from bags and scarves to skirts and catsuits.

All finalists received mentorship from fashion designer and illustrator Karen Mabon, known for her signature illustrative silk scarves, luxury apparel and prints. Mabon judged the entries alongside Oppo UK’s managing director, Kevin Cho and New Designers portfolio director Sarah Monk.

Image: courtesy of Oppo by Matt Crossick

Textile design graduate Rosie Southerden impressed the judges with her print inspired by barnacles and lichen on the Cornish coast. The black and yellow image was then printed onto recycled cotton jersey to create a two-piece set featuring trousers and a matching top.

“I have really enjoyed creating the print and garment, as the ‘Lens of Inspiration’ competition encouraged me to experiment and be creative,” explained Southerden in a statement. “The microlens on the Find X3 Pro allowed me to view the world from a perspective that I’ve never done before, making the design process very exciting for me. I’m really proud of what I have achieved and can’t wait to continue exploring the intersection of technology and art.”

Image: courtesy of Oppo by Matt Crossick

Kevin Cho, managing director at Oppo UK added: “It’s absolutely incredible to see the range of the textiles, prints and garments that the finalists have created, all from imagery taken on the Find X3 Pro smartphone.

“Their work is inspiring, and by combining technology with art - the possibilities of what they can create is limitless. I was particularly impressed by the designers’ commitment to sustainability in fashion and design. With sustainability at the core of the next generation of talent coming through, it’s going to be exciting to watch them leave their mark on the British fashion and design industries as their careers are taking off.”