Original Blues appoints liquidators after 41 years in business

British clothing brand Original Blues is joining the slew of retailers shutting up shop after appointing liquidators to oversee its winding down process.

According to a filing with The Gazette, Umang Patel of Neum Insolvency was named the company’s liquidator.

The official voluntary process will involve the sale of assets to pay creditors before the company is permanently dissolved and removed from the Companies House register.

The company’s e-commerce website has already closed down and is now password protected.

Founded in 1985, Original Blues was known for its nautical themes, Indigo-dyed products, Fair Isle patterns and classic cotton and wool knitwear.

It joins a growing number of British fashion retailers reducing store counts or shutting down entirely.

Among those impacted are the likes of Quiz, LK Bennet, The Original Factory Shop and Russell & Bromley, each of which have closed either their entire retail network or part of it.