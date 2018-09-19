Orla Kiely ceases trading

Orla Kiely, the designer label known for its retro prints across fashion and homeware products, has announced that its retail and wholesale fashion business has ceased trading as of Monday, September 17, after its parent company Kiely Rowan Plc called in administrators.

On the retailer’s website it stated that the move has led to the immediate closures of its stores in London, in Seven Dials and the King’s Road, as well as its Kildare store in Ireland, and its online business.

However, Orla Kiely Home and Design-branded accessories and homeware, part of its licensing business, will still be sold through partners.

In the statement Kiely Rowan, which is owned by Orla Kiely and her husband Dermott Rowan, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Orla Kiely’s Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through its distribution partners.

“Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support. Orla, Dermott and the Team.”

The business has appointed David Rubin and Partners have been appointed to wind down Kiely Rowan and liquidate its assets.

