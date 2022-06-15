Osan and Sockshop acquire Caroline Gardner licence in the UK

Osan, part of the Sockshop Group, has acquired the licence for Caroline Gardner socks to be sold in the UK.

Launching for SS22, the Caroline Gardner sock collection incorporates the boutique brand’s distinctive patterns and colour palette, including its instantly recognisable florals and love heart motifs, alongside wearable tones of grey, black and blush pink.

Designs are available in classic anklet and trainer-style socks, in sizes 4-8. They retail from 6.99 pounds at Sockshop.co.uk.

Angus Gardner, director at Caroline Gardner, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Osan and Sockshop. Their professionalism and commitment to quality have been our own keystones whilst building our business over the last 30 years. We see such relationships as long term partnerships and very much look forward to working with the team for many years to come.”

A spokesperson at Osan added: “We are delighted to announce our licensing agreement with such an iconic and much-loved brand. We’re really proud of the Caroline Gardner collection and we hope the designs bring as much joy to our customers as they will comfort.”