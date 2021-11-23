Oscar de la Renta dives into resale

American fashion house Oscar de la Renta is the newest luxury label to venture into the resale market, launching its own platform of curated heritage pieces.

Items featured on the ‘Encore by Oscar de la Renta’ site have been handpicked from the archives of clients, collectors and vintage boutiques. Working with an array of trusted resale partners, the collection has been authenticated by in-house archivist and reconditioned in the label’s atelier.

The platform hopes to act as a sustainable alternative to shoppers, by extending the life and utility of pieces included in the line. It also looks to exist as a cause for good in communities.

Users can opt to choose either cash payment or store credit, with sellers also provided with the option to donate proceeds of their sales to one of the brand’s charitable partners: Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen and The Colleagues of Los Angeles.

Many luxury brands have also taken the dive into the resale world, such as the likes of Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier and Diesel, each launching circular platforms that also offer archival or secondhand products.