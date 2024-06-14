OTB and Chalhoub Group establish joint venture for the Middle East

Italian fashion group OTB SpA is planning to accelerate its expansion in the Middle East through a new partnership with Dubai-based retailer Chalhoub Group.

Both companies announced on Friday that they had agreed to form a joint venture to "significantly expand" the presence of the OTB luxury brands Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni in the region. The group also owns labels such as Diesel and Viktor & Rolf.

As part of the partnership, more than 15 new stores are planned to be opened in the Middle East over the next five years, according to a statement. The focus is on "key markets" such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

OTB is already represented in the region with a Martin Margiela boutique in Dubai. The group's brands' products are also available in selected department stores and concept stores.

Renzo Rosso, the founder and chairman of OTB, praised the "strategic agreement" with the Chalhoub Group. The trading group is "the leading partner for luxury goods in the Middle East" and has "long and extensive knowledge of the region," Rosso emphasised.

The collaboration gives OTB the opportunity to present its brands in "one of the most interesting markets in the world today" and to drive its expansion.