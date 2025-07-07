OTB Group expands in Mexico

As part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in North America, OTB Group will begin expanding its presence in Mexico. According to OTB, this expansion responds to the strategy of investments in direct channels, which allow the group to expand its retail business. This applies to both markets where it already has a presence and new countries that present great potential for its brands.

Since last year, OTB established a local legal entity in Mexico. This entity focuses on the direct management and national development of the Diesel, Jil Sander, Marni and Maison Margiela brands, including MM6. OTB will also expand its online and offline distribution networks. It will strengthen its marketing activities in the market.

A key action of this expansion has been partnering with El Palacio de Hierro. This partnership is for the opening of shops within the department store. This will allow the group to reach other cities outside the capital. These cities include Guadalajara, Monterrey, León, Cancún, Puebla and Querétaro.

"Mexico is an influential, creative and cultural capital with a unique style and dynamism. Establishing a direct presence of our group in the region is a key step in the growth of our brands. It helps build a closer, more authentic connection with local customers and this wonderful country," shared Renzo Rosso, founder and president of OTB Group, through a statement. OTB Group currently owns the following brands: Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf; as well as the companies Staff International and Brave Kid.