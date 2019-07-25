OTB increases its stakes in Viktor & Rolf to 70 percent

Italian group OTB has increased its stake from 51 percent to 70 percent in Viktor&Rolf. The company said that the remaining 30 percent will be equally split between the two Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, who founded by the label in 1993 and joined the OTB group in 2008.

Commenting on the development, Renzo Rosso, President of OTB said in a statement: “Viktor and Rolf are two unique voices of international fashion. Their creativity, surprising and thought-provoking, live on consistent and immediately recognizable aesthetic codes. We believed in them 10 years ago, we believe in them even more today. ”

The company added that an established partnership that has lasted for over 10 years is thus further strengthened, with the designers ensuring the house’s creative direction, and their role as board members of the company.

"Since the beginning, OTB trusted us to create with passion. Together, we look forward to continuing to build a successful business that reflects our new vision and the various expressions of our creative universe,” added the designer duo, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

Recently, the brand launched a series of successful new projects, including the “Mariage” collection, through which Viktor&Rolf is present in the wedding dress retailers in Europe, North America, Asia, Russia and the Middle East, the “Tulle” collection, which is distributed in selected retailers worldwide, as well as in the brand's e-boutique and at pop-ups in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai. The label recently signed a new licensing deal with Ego Eyewear and launched an exclusive lingerie collection with French brand Aubade. Also for e-tailer Zalando, the brand created the “Re:Cycle” collection.

In 2018, Viktor&Rolf celebrated their 25 years in fashion with a series of projects, like the ‘Viktor&Rolf Fashion Artists’ retrospective at the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, and the launch of ‘Cover Cover’, a book published by Phaidon.

OTB is the parent company of Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf, Amiri, Paula Cademartori, Staff International and Brave Kid. In 2018, the group’s consolidated revenues amounted to 1,439 million euros.

Photo: OTB