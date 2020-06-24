OTB launches “hyper real” digital showroom

The OTB group, which includes Diesel, Margiela, Marni and Viktor and Rolf, has launched what it is calling a “hyper real” virtual sales showroom to sell its spring/summer 2021 collections after it accelerated its transition to digital options due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, OTB said that the digital showroom would see all of its brands presented in a “new, memorable, hyper real dimension” starting with the spring/summer 2021 sales campaign, which will take buyers on a “sensory journey through virtual spaces” during live remote buying sessions.

The aim of the realistic visual showroom is to allow the “emotional experience of viewing and ordering high-end collections online,” added OTB, and is based on an end-to-end, modular group infrastructure designed by a cross-functional team, which allows for customised solutions to reflect the style, environment, and digital assets of each brand.

The showroom has been conceived and realised with the support of Accenture and has been designed to “set a new standard for the digitalisation of the fashion industry” with all products digitalised with high-quality 360° images and videos, as well as 2D close-ups, and allowing buyers to explore the lookbook and view the complete collection catalogue.

To ensure the best experience, OTB has stated that the creation of “realistic and unique environments” of the virtual showroom is as important as the products being presented, and with that in mind it has made sure that everything is “tailor-made” and developed by the single brand to ensure an “accurate representation of the items that compose the collections”.

The design has also thought about the buyer, with OTB adding that the “role of the vendor will remain extremely important” and part of the buying session will be through live chat. In addition, it has also stated that the new ordering process will ensure “efficiency, timeliness, accuracy of data and architectural simplicity”.

The fashion group also explained that the virtual showroom will allow for a reduction in the number of samples that need to be produced, while also cutting carbon emissions linked to travelling around the world to sell the collections.

Renzo Rosso, president of OTB, said: “I always thought that limits exist only in our minds and obstacles can turn into opportunities. Difficult times call for courage, alternative ways of thinking, and creative ideas. Like this project: innovative, digital and sustainable – for the people, for the environment, and for the future of fashion.”

OTB’s turnover exceeded 1.5 billion euros in 2019, up 6.4 percent compared to 2018, and it saw growth across all of its brands.

Images: courtesy of OTB