OTB opens applications for its Staff International trade school

Until June 14, fashion graduates and other candidates can apply to the fourth edition of the Staff International trade school, the in-house training project with which Italian fashion group OTB transfers to young people the knowledge and skills that make Made in Italy a globally recognised standard of excellence.

Through this project, OTB aims to continue its commitment to creating a new generation of professionals in the Italian fashion and luxury industry with the aim of preserving and passing on the knowledge and human capital that resides in Staff International, the group's production and logistics platform.

The goal of the programme is to help students acquire technical and practical knowledge that characterises the sector's artisan skills, which are increasingly difficult to find on the market.

Since it launched its Trade School back in 1976, OTB has recorded constant growth both in terms of applications received and placements, confirming the interest of the younger generations in the artisan professions of the fashion industry, the company specified in a note.

At the end of the third edition, all the participants were placed within the group's companies, and since the first edition, over 85 per cent of the students have gone on to pursue their professional careers within OTB Group and its brands.

OTB Staff International trade school: registration open until June 14

The future talents selected for Staff International's School of Trades will have access to a training programme that includes theoretical and practical lessons relating not only to all the stages of developing a fashion collection, but also to other aspects of the production process, such as sustainability and logistics.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to visit some of Staff International's production partners, and to experience first-hand the unique craftsmanship and processes of the Italian luxury supply chain.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to work inside the workshops of the group's brands, to experience the direct connection between creativity and the creation of a handmade product.

The School of Trades is aimed at recent graduates from technical schools, Its, specialist courses, and fashion industry graduates.

Candidates can participate in the selection phase by creating a curriculum vitae in video format: a 60-second recording summarising the candidate's experiences and aspirations, as well as the reasons for their interest in participating in the initiative. The video application must be submitted by June 14.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English by Veerle Versteeg.