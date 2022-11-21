& Other Stories appoints editorial veteran as head of brand identity and creation

& Other Stories has announced the appointment of Johan Svensson as the new head of brand identity and creation, starting from October 2022.

Svensson boasts strong expertise in editorial work, with past experience at the likes of French Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W Magazine and British Vogue.

The H&M-owned brand said his past will help to embrace & Other Stories’ “core of storytelling” while shaping its future.

Speaking on his appointment, Svensson said in a release: “& Other Stories’ perspective on fashion as personal expression is what makes their world exciting and there are so many creative ways to work with that approach.

“The role of head of brand identity & creation is almost tailor-made for my experience and a fantastic opportunity to work with something that inspires me .”

Svensson has previously served as design director for New York-based publication W Magazine, before moving on as creative director of British Vogue.

The high street label’s head of brand and marketing, Karin Vesterlund, said on the new addition to the team: “We are very proud and excited to welcome Johan as head of brand identity & creation at & Other Stories.

“His talent and extensive and international industry background will be an essential part of our journey forward.”