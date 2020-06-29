Outdoor Voices receives funding, names new chairwoman

Activewear brand Outdoor Voices announced on Sunday that it has received a round of funding from NaHCO3, the investment management platform of fashion and retail entrepreneur Ashley Merrill. Merrill will additionally be joining the company’s board of directors as chairwoman.

Merrill, in addition to helping organizations create lasting impact, is the founder and CEO of luxury sleepwear brand Lunya, which she started in 2014. As chairwoman, she will be working with the executive team at the board level, which is currently attempting to find a permanent CEO who not only has experience in growing retail companies but also “embodies Outdoor Voices’ values and brand”, the company said.

“I have been a long-time customer and fan of Outdoor Voices’ brand and mission to ‘Get the World Moving’,” said Merrill in a statement. “I am thrilled to be joining team OV and look forward to bringing my experiences at Lunya to help build a healthy, sustainable business that drives value for our team, customers and community.”

Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

Phillip Niels, member of Outdoor Voices’ board of directors, added: “We are excited to welcome Ashley to Outdoor Voices’ board and collaborate to serve and engage our community, achieve our mission and further scale the business for long-term success.”