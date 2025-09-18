Over quarter of a million pounds worth of stock stolen from Break Archive store

Resale company Break Archive has reported what is now its second break in, this time at its London showroom where around 350,000 pounds of stock was stolen.

A total of 120 luxury vintage bags from brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci were among the products taken from the retailer’s store in Mayfair on Monday night.

Speaking to ITV News London, founder Gabriel Rylka expressed concerns over safety and said, as a result, he was unsure about the company’s future in London.

Rylka stated: “I built a multi million pound business from nothing and it was all torn down within minutes. London is no longer a sustainable environment for young entrepreneurs to start businesses because it’s simply not safe.

“We put in all of this work, all of this effort for things like this to happen and then for nothing to be done about it. It’s happened to other businesses where they didn’t survive this, they had to close shop.”

Rylka noted that the break in was a “big blow” to the business, highlighting the “amount of time, resources and effort that goes into sourcing every single one of these pieces”.

Break Archive, which already experienced a robbery last year at a Shoreditch pop-up, is now urging people to report if any stolen items are seen online.

In a post on Instagram, the company shared images of the pieces taken, adding: “If you notice them on resale sites please contact us.”

The Metropolitan Police told ITV that enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.