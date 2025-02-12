OVS increases annual sales by six percent

The Italian clothing retailer OVS SpA achieved a solid increase in sales and made progress in operating profit in the 2024/25 financial year. This is according to selected key figures published on Tuesday by the parent company of retail chains such as OVS and Upim as well as clothing brands such as Stefanel.

In the last financial year, which ended at the end of January, group sales rose by around six percent compared to the previous year, according to preliminary figures. "The strong increase in revenue in the third quarter (+12.8 percent) was followed by growth of around four percent in the fourth quarter," the group announced. According to the retailer, the increase was due to an increase in sales on a like-for-like basis and the expansion of the branch network. In addition, "new projects" in particular in the cosmetics sector achieved "excellent results."

The group also stated that it was able to close the past year with a "significant increase" in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The positive sales development and a higher gross margin more than offset cost increases, OVS said.