Ovs spa: sales up 7 percent in the first quarter

Ovs spa reported net sales of 381 million euros in the first quarter, an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 27 percent to 35.7 million euros.

During the period, the EBITDA margin on sales grew from 7.9 percent to 9.4 percent.

All major banners and brands performed excellently, with positive results in every product segment, the management explained in a note. Womenswear collections continue to see double-digit growth.

“The integration of Goldenpoint is proceeding excellently,” the company explained.

On a consolidated basis, net sales reached 397 million euros, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same period in 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA of 29.4 million euros.

In the quarter, the operating cash profile showed an improvement of 7.5 million euros. As of April 30, 2026, adjusted net financial debt was 260.6 million euros, with a leverage ratio further improving compared to April 30, 2025.

“In the quarter, the market was positive, with growth of around 2 percent. However, all of the Ovs group's main banners and brands experienced much higher growth, highlighting the increasing strength of our commercial positioning and the correctness of our product choices. Within the organic perimeter, Ovs and Upim grew by 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Stefanel achieved double-digit growth, reaching break-even during the period, which demonstrates a strong acceleration in its relaunch journey,” emphasised CEO Stefano Beraldo.

“The positive top-line performance recorded to date leads us to look with optimism at the remainder of the year. This is combined with the improved quality perception of the Ovs banner and the appreciation for our house of brands strategy. The strategy is particularly characterised by the excellent performance of Piombo and Les Copains, as well as all our other brands,” the management added.