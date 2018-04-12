Own The Look launches crowdfunding campaign

UK multibrand e-tailer Own The Look has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise between 175,000 and 250,000 pounds to accelerate its growth.

The e-commerce website launched in March 2017 by co-founder and fashion stylist and editor Olivia Cantillon with the aim of offering women a different experimental way to shop, by not just offering trend-led affordable fashion, but also showcasing how to wear those trends by a team of industry insiders.

Own The Look features more than 40 brands from over 10 countries, with a focus on European brands that don’t generally have a presence in the UK, and it is looking for investment on Crowdcube to accelerate the growth of the business by funding a “comprehensive digital marketing strategy”.

Cantillon, co-founder and director said: “We’re constantly reminded how socially savvy and digitally driven our girl is. In such a fast-paced landscape we need to ensure we’re engaging and touching our consumer where she spends most of her time, her social channels. Using a mix of influencers, affiliates, celebrity and social advertising, we’re able to do this and we’ve seen consistent growth across our social channels from doing so. Growing our online and digital presence – this is our focus.”

As part of the Crowdcube campaign, which runs until early May, Own The Look, which is pre-money valued at 825,000 pounds is offering a 17.5 percent equity for 175,000 pounds. This would increase to 25 percent equity if it reaches its upper target of 250,000 pounds.

Investors will benefit from a sliding scale of rewards including one year’s free delivery and discounts on orders.

As of April 12, the campaign has raised more than 40 percent of its target with 78,200 pounds from 67 investors, with the largest investment being 30,000 pounds.