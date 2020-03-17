Oxford Industries closes all North American stores

Oxford Industries, Inc., in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, has announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America, effective March 17 through March 30.

“Our priority is and will continue to be the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work,” commented Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO. “Our businesses are well-prepared and able to execute changes as needed. We are highly confident that Oxford has the financial strength and flexibility to navigate these unprecedented events.”

In addition, the company, which owns and markets Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, said that it has broadly implemented a strategy for associates in its corporate and brand offices to work remotely. Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide’s e-commerce websites remain open for business.

