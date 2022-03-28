Oxford Industries promotes CFO Scott Grassmyer as the company’s new COO

Oxford Industries, Inc. has promoted Scott Grassmyer, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, to the additional role of chief operating officer.

Commenting on the development, Thomas C. Chubb III, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Since joining our company in 2002, Scott has been instrumental in our evolution from a private label wholesaler of apparel products to becoming what we are today, a portfolio of powerful lifestyle brands. While Scott will continue to oversee the traditional CFO responsibilities relating to finance, this promotion to the additional role of COO includes expanding his work with me and the leadership of our five brands to maximise financial and operating efficiencies across the organisation.”

The company said Grassmyer is a certified public accountant with over 30 years of financial experience in both the public accounting and industry sectors. He began his career with Ernst & Young, LLC and subsequently joined Duck Head Apparel Company, Inc., an unaffiliated, publicly-traded apparel wholesaler and retailer, in 1990.

Prior to joining the company as controller in 2002, Grassmyer was Duck Head's senior vice president and chief financial officer. Grassmyer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Appalachian State University and attended the Clemson University MBA program.