Oxford Street pedestrianisation consultation extended

Westminster City Council has announced it has extended the consultation period on plans to transform Oxford Street and the surrounding area into traffic-free zone after people requested more time to consider the proposals and submit their views.

The consultation, which began on November 6, was originally set to close on December 17, but Westminster City Council have agreed with the Mayor of London and Transport for London to extend the consultation for a further two and a half weeks until January 3, 2018.

The Deputy Leader of Westminster City Council, Cllr Robert Davis, said: “We have listened closely to our residents and others who have asked us to extend the consultation period and we are pleased to be able to do so, particularly over the holiday season where people may have more time.

“We’ve made lots of information available to the public about out plans and we want to give everyone, particularly those who will be directly affected, the greatest opportunity to consider the detailed proposals and submit their views as we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Davis added: “No final decisions will be made until we have considered every response we receive as part of the consultation and we would encourage everyone who feels they have a stake in Oxford St and the surrounding district to have their say.”

Proposals include transforming the area into a pedestrianised zone, reducing the number of buses that go down Oxford Street, as well as adding more “accessible and inspiring” public spaces.