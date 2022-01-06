P&G Beauty acquires skincare brand Tula

Procter & Gamble is adding holistic skincare and wellness brand Tula to its growing portfolio of Prestige Beauty brands.

Tula is a beauty brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods founded by Dr Roshini Raj, a practising gastroenterologist and author of Gut Renovation, alongside Bobbi Brown co-founder Ken Landis and tech entrepreneur Dan Reich.

The skincare brand focuses on the belief that ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin and probiotic extracts can help improve skin’s balance, soothe skin to calm the look of skin irritation and nourish skin to improve hydration.

Tula, backed by L Catterton, offers certified cruelty-free products including cleansers, moisturisers, primers, sunscreen, masks, serums, toners, face mists and supplements, as well as targeted treatments to address skin concerns such as acne, dry skin, wrinkles and oily skin.

Image: Tula website

Markus Strobel, president of P&G global skin and personal care, said in a statement: “Tula is a perfect complement to our portfolio with its foundation in science-based skin care that provides clinically-proven solutions. Dr Raj, Savannah and the entire Tula team have done an amazing job building this brand to a leader in prestige skin care. We are thrilled to bring the Tula brand and the entire team into our P&G Beauty family.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, with P&G adding that Tula and its entire team will continue to operate independently, led by current CEO Savannah Sachs and that its role would be to support the Tula brand with “what they need to continue to drive growth of the brand, supporting expansion and innovation”.

Savannah Sachs, chief executive at Tula, said: “I am so happy that we have found our forever home, joining the P&G Beauty family. The choice was clear for us with their responsible beauty commitment, science-based innovation capabilities, and their deep respect for our vision to inspire confidence and be a positive force for change in the beauty industry.

“We look forward to retaining what has made Tula a success while tapping into P&G Beauty’s tremendous scale to drive growth in this exciting next chapter.”

Tula founder, Dr Roshini Raj, added: “We created Tula to offer clean, effective skincare products powered by research and clinical results, since you shouldn’t have to choose between skincare that’s healthy and skincare that works.

“Now that Tula is joining P&G’s portfolio of world-renowned, trusted brands rooted in science, I am excited to grow our research and development and product innovation capabilities even further and to empower a global audience to embrace their skin.”