Pacsun launches denim recycling initiative

Pacsun has announced a collaboration with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green Denim Recycling Program. Pacsun’s ‘Pacdenim For A Better Tomorrow’ initiative will introduce co-branded denim recycling bins in five different Pacsun locations, including at its Los Angeles flagship store.

Customers who drop off their used denim items receive 10 dollars off their next purchase of Pacsun Denim. Customers also have the option to return denim directly to store associates at the registers in any Pacsun stores if the recycling bins are not available in their location.

The initiative is part of PacCares, a program which is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of young people. Pacsun and Cotton will promote the program using creative content on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Using their brand ambassador program to generate support and awareness for the program, the campaign is an extension of the #Get Your Jeans On social initiative, introduced as a part of Pacsun’s 2021 Pre-Fall campaign.

“It’s really incredible that we can introduce such an impactful initiative around denim, being one of our best-selling categories at Pacsun,” said Kelly Mahoney, Pacsun’s senior director of merchandising for denim, in a press release

Further steps by the brand to introduce more sustainable measures include a dedicated landing page on Pacsun.com for all of the products made with 100 percent sustainable, recycled or organic material. Last month, the brand also launched its gender-neutral brand, Colour Range, the entirety of which is sustainably made.

“As a brand dedicated to inspiring positive development with fashion, we firmly believe that small changes today will result in a better tomorrow,” said Pacsun’s president Brie Olson. “We are excited to introduce PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow as a continuation of our journey to a more sustainable future.”

Pacsun joins brands such as Ariat, 7 For All Mankind and Levi’s in Cotton Incorporated’s program. Other initiatives set up by Cotton Incorporated include the Denim Stack Challenge in 2019 and Denim Days New York.