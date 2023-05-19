Pacsun’s Brie Olson to become sole CEO, Mike Relich to retire

Pacsun has announced that one of its co-chief executive officers, Mike Relich, is set to retire, making Brie Olson the sole CEO at the retailer, effective June 15.

Relich will continue to serve on Pacun’s board of directors in the new role of vice chairman.

Neale Attenborough, a managing director at Golden Gate Capital, for which Pacsun is a portfolio brand, credited Relich with helping the company to navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

He added: “Mike also successfully led several transformational milestones at the company during his tenure, including building out the company's omni-channel infrastructure to support continued ecommerce growth, strengthening the company's customer analytics tools and spearheading the company's entry into the China marketplace."

Olson, who has served as co-CEO since March 2023, has been with Pacsun for 17 years, most recently as president and board member, roles she held since May 2021.

Pacsun CFO expands with COO role

During her tenure at Pacsun, Olson oversaw its collaboration with Formula 1 at the Miami Grand Prix, the introduction of the retailer’s first gender neutral collection and Pacsun’s entry into kidswear.

Speaking on her step up, Olson said in a release: "I am excited to continue this adventure as the CEO of Pacsun, which is a cultural force on the forefront of fashion, music and sports.

“It is a privilege to work beside our talented team to bring the best brands, curated products and most innovative collaborations to our community of passionate young people around the world."

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Russell Bowers would be expanding his role as chief financial officer to also now become chief operating officer, overseeing the company’s finance, operations and information technology functions.

Bowers first joined Pacsun as CFO in 2017, after holding a series of financial positions at the likes of Hanna Andersson, Guess? and BCBG Max Azria.