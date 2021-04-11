Pajama’s apparel industry’s value to triple by 2027

Since the pandemic started, sales of pajamas, loungewear and comfortable clothing fitting for stay-at-home and work-from-home new routines have exploded. Recent research estimates the pajama global industry will be worth three times more by 2027.

Market research firm NPD Group has told ‘Business Insider’ that pricier pajamas – costing 50 dollars or more - grew at triple the rate of the total pajama market in the past year alone. Its data shows that in 2019, the global industry was worth more than 10 million dollars but it’s now projected to reach more than 18 million dollars by 2027. Pandemic boosts pajamas sales worldwide

A spokesperson from shopping app Liketoknow.it cited by ‘Business Insider’ explains that “Our consumers are very much still in the cozy mindset, with search data for things like loungewear, matching sets, nap dress, and home bedding all trending since the start of lockdown last year.” She added that in the last three months of 2020, searches peaked for pajamas on the shopping app Liketoknow.it, with over 200,000 unique queries for the term. Terms like “silk pajamas,” “pajama sets,” and “satin pajamas” experienced triple-digit month-over-month growth last year and still sit in the top searches today. In the U.S. alone, pajamas sales spiked 143 percent compared to March, highlights the financial publication.

Desmond & Dempsey, a British sleepwear brand that did 45 percent of its 2019 sales in the last six weeks of the year, coinciding with the holiday’s period, is on-track to buck the trend and generate higher turnaround for 2020. In an interview with ‘Glossy’, the brand’s co-founder Molly Goddard said that in December last year they were “seeing a lot of people buying matching sets, so basket sizes are getting bigger than in previous years;” adding that a lot of people are buying sets for themselves and their children. “We’ve also seen a lot more interest in men’s pajamas this year.” Ashley Merrill, who founded the pajama brand Lunya in 2014, said that the market has shifted and that after a year worth of spending so much time at home, due to covid-related constraints, “They now get the value of what it would mean to have something that they feel great in around the home.”

Anne Read Lattimore and Cassandra Cannon, the cofounders of pajama brand Lake, said they sold 38,816 Peruvian pima cotton short sets, contributing to a 136 percent year-over-year increase in revenue.

Image: Washable silk pajama, Lunya