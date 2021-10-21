Pajar Canada opens flagship store in New York City

Pajar Canada has opened a flagship store in New York City, its first in the US.

The store is located on Wooster Street, Soho. The brand, which is known for its footwear and outerwear, seeks to use the store in order to expand on its presence on the international market.

With the ribbon cutting event having occurred on October 20, the store will stock the newest Fall 2021 collection, as well as 300 different footwear and apparel styles. The 2,500 square foot store will also feature a VIP lounge and visual displays.

“During a time when many retailers are pivoting from traditional storefronts and focusing on e-commerce models, Pajar Canada is seizing the opportunity to provide an elevated retail experience for outdoor and urban adventurers as well as fashion enthusiasts alike,” said CEO of Pajar, Jacques Golbert. “We’re so excited to open our first flagship location in SoHo to showcase the entirety of our Lifestyle collections to the global community.”