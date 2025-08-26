Pandora accelerates share buyback, renews Iberian leadership

Danish jewellery company Pandora continues to advance its share buyback programme, valued at 4,000 million Danish krone, equivalent to approximately 535 million euros.

Having already executed two phases for more than 2,600 million Danish krone, the firm has launched a third tranche that will extend until January 2026, with Danske Bank as the exclusive manager.

With this operation, Pandora seeks to reduce its share capital and fulfil the commitments of its employee incentive programmes. It also projects the company's financial strength.

Financial results on the rise

In the second quarter of 2025, Pandora recorded organic growth of 8 percent, with revenues reaching 7,075 million Danish krone. Comparable sales grew by 3 percent, while the expansion of its network contributed an additional 5 percent.

Performance was especially robust in the US, with an 8 percent rise in comparable sales. Key European markets such as Spain, Portugal and Poland saw double-digit growth.

With this momentum, the company has decided to strengthen its management structure in the Iberian Peninsula. As reported by Modaes, Pandora has appointed Aurélie Alexandre as the new director of Pandora Iberia, based in Madrid. Alexandre will lead operations in Spain and Portugal.

Change in Iberian leadership

The executive, who until now held the position of marketing director in the Western and Eastern Europe cluster, takes over from Alizée Huitorel, recently promoted to general manager of the cluster.

With experience in retail, multicultural team management and brand development, Alexandre takes on the challenge of consolidating double-digit growth in the Iberian markets and strengthening the emotional connection with consumers.

Pandora x Dresscode. Credits: Pandora

Beyond the quarterly evolution, Pandora maintains solid profitability metrics: a gross margin of 79.3 percent, despite pressure from foreign exchange, tariffs and raw materials; and an EBIT margin of 18.2 percent (19.4 percent at constant exchange rates). Earnings per share advanced 6 percent, or 18 percent adjusted for currency, reinforcing the group's resilience.

Looking ahead, the company is confident in its “Phoenix” strategy, focused on product innovation, brand repositioning and high-impact marketing campaigns such as the upcoming “Be Love”.