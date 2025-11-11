Pandora opens offices in Singapore to drive regional expansion

Jewellery brand Pandora, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, has opened new regional offices in Singapore to drive its strategy to accelerate growth across Asia.

The new regional headquarters will oversee Pandora’s Asia Cluster, serving as a central hub to support growth in key markets, including Japan, South Korea, and India, covering a mix of owned-and-operated stores as well as distributor markets across the region.

The opening is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and reflects Pandora’s long-term commitment to Asia as a strategic growth region, as it looks to build momentum in both established markets and emerging territories.

Massimo Basei, chief commercial officer at Pandora, said in a statement: “Asia presents a tremendous opportunity for Pandora. With dynamic markets like India, Japan, Indonesia and South Korea poised for expansion, Singapore’s strategic location and vibrant business environment make it the ideal base for our expansion in the region.

“We are investing in a dedicated set-up and bold hiring plans to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth.”

The Asian headquarters is located in Marina Bay, in the heart of Singapore’s financial and commercial district, and will house a team of around 50 people across branding and marketing, market development, and operations. Pandora adds that recruitment is expected to begin in the coming months.

Dino Tan, senior vice president and head of Europe, EDB, added: “We welcome Pandora’s decision to establish its Asia headquarters here, leveraging Singapore’s position as a business hub for consumer companies looking to expand their reach across the region.

“Pandora’s expanded presence will add to the vibrancy of global lifestyle and consumer brands in Singapore and create exciting job opportunities for Singaporeans."

Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.