Pandora to create 133 new jobs in New York City

Danish jewellery brand Pandora is to create 133 new full-time jobs in New York City with the opening of its permanent North American headquarters in early 2023, following the opening of a temporary office in July.

The new offices will be located at 1540 Broadway in Times Square and will span more than 27,000 square feet on the building’s 35th floor. The new location will increase global talent attraction and support its long-term growth ambitions in the region as it looks to increase market share and double revenue in the US compared to 2019.

Pandora’s US business reached over 1 billion US dollars in sales in 2021 and it is looking to reinforce growth by fuelling brand momentum, enhancing product offerings, driving strategic network expansion, and building out a superior omni-channel journey and fulfilment.

Empire State Development, which promotes and encourages business investment and job creation across New York State, is supporting the 6 million US dollar project with up to 1.5 million US dollars in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits. This includes the creation of 133 new roles across business functions, including sales, merchandising, marketing, finance, human resources, digital and e-commerce, real estate, legal and operations.

Pandora reinforces US growth ambitions with permanent New York headquarters

Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America, said in a statement: “As Pandora enters our third decade of operation in the US market, a New York headquarters will bolster our long-term growth ambition, with the ability to recruit world-class talent and operate in one of the world’s largest commercial markets.

“We look forward to establishing this new office with the support of New York State, as we continue to invest in the New York retail industry-at-large.”

Pandora is also set to add three new stores to its nine current locations in New York across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. In New York State, Pandora has 26 owned and operated stores, 6 franchised stores, and presently employs nearly 500 retail workers.

Alongside its New York headquarters, Pandora added that its North America Hub in Baltimore will remain at its 250 W. Pratt Street location through at least 2026. While both the Baltimore corporate office and the brand’s logistics centre in Columbia, Maryland will remain open and integral to business operations.