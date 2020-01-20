Pandora to set up new digital group to drive digital innovation

Jewellery brand Pandora has announced that it is setting up a new digital group to drive digital innovation and deliver seamless customer experiences online and offline, as it continues to push forward with its relaunch.

The new dedicated digital group will be based in the jewellery brand’s Copenhagen headquarters and has been tasked with boosting the company’s digital presence, omnichannel expertise and use of data and will bring together software engineers, designers and analysts.

In a statement, Pandora explained that the group has been tasked with the “rapid evolution of Pandora’s digital customer experience”, as well as drive sales through its digital channels, while also strengthening the brand’s abilities to capture, analyse and apply customer data to enable better personalisation of the customer experience.

Pandora’s chief digital and omnichannel officer, David Walmsley, said: “How we derive the benefits from technology and data to create a great customer experience is key for us as a global brand. Today marks the next stage in Pandora’s digital transformation, as we make this significant investment in our technological capabilities.”

Peter Holmberg, chief information officer, added: “Data-driven customer growth is a strategic bet for Pandora and our ambition is to become best in class at personalisation within 2-3 years. This group will be instrumental in delivering on our aspirations within advanced data analytics.”

The new group is expected to become operational in April 2020 and will include an expanded in-house development teams, an in-house user experience design studio, new supporting planning functions and significantly strengthened data analytics teams.

Pandora expects to hire around 80 new employees in 2020 and expand further in 2021, with key roles including product managers, digital engineers, operations managers, strategy managers and data analysts.