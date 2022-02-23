Pangaia pledges to reach net-zero operations by 2025

Materials science company Pangaia, known for its ethically produced clothing, has revealed carbon reduction goals and progress towards establishing an Earth positive business model.

In a statement to coincide with the launch of its ‘The Greatest Inventor of All Time’ campaign, Pangaia said it is committed to reaching net-zero operations by 2025 and shared its goal to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040.

Founded in 2019, Pangaia is building an Earth positive business model, one that is better for the planet than if it did not exist, and in 2021, the company achieved carbon negative status (Scope 1,2,3,) by offsetting carbon emissions produced by its product and business operations. In addition to making carbon-neutral products, Pangaia also supports biodiversity to plant, protect and restore trees across the world through the Tomorrow Tree Fund.

It has also shared additional commitments to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 (Scope 1, 2, 3), and become net-zero carbon by 2040 (Scope 1, 2, 3). To reach these reductions, Pangaia said that it will “go beyond carbon offsetting to find active reduction solutions through its scientific and collaborative business model”. These will include working with suppliers to transition to renewable energy, investing in material science innovations to develop lower emissions products, and supporting carbon-sinking projects.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a manifesto and film, ‘What on Earth is Pangaia?’ that illustrates the companies ethos of ‘high-tech naturalism’, demonstrating how the brand is created in partnership with nature through innovation.

Pangaia also added that it will share further Impact progress in the 2021 Impact Report due to be released in March 2022.

Image: Pangaia; Nordstrom Concept Store

This latest announcement follows Pangaia launching a climate positive retail experience at Nordstrom New York to mark the brand’s first physical retail space in the US. The concept highlights the world of Pangaia through an immersive shop “rooted in innovation and exploration”. The shop also sells a range of products for adults and kids that showcase the brand’s focus on innovation through science and high tech naturalism.

Pangaia notes that it has worked closely with Nordstrom to create a space that is climate positive by measuring and offsetting the entire carbon footprint (plus 10 percent) of the retail experience. It has also accounted for employee commuting, material use, material transport, site electricity, and heating.