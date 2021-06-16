Pantys expands into Europe with Selfridges pop-up

Pantys, the absorbent underwear brand with 100 percent carbon-neutral products, has expanded into Europe with a pop-up at Selfridges in London, the brand’s first retail partner.

Founded by Emily Ewell and Maria Eduarda Camargo in Brazil in 2017, Pantys was created to improve the quality of life for women through sustainability and innovation, whilst creating a positive impact on the planet.

To celebrate its expansion into Europe, Pantys has opened a pop-up in Selfridges that will run until the end of July. The space has been transformed into a stylish bathroom complete with a bathtub and sink. It stocks Pantys’ most popular underwear styles including the Bikini, Classic and Slim styles.

Emily Ewell, founding partner of Pantys and chief executive, said in a statement: “Three years after we launched in Brazil, we are thrilled to expand into Europe and bring Pantys to even more people. It is our mission to improve the quality of life of those who menstruate while working to protect the planet every step of the way.

“We believe everyone deserves access to menstrual hygiene and we also work with a number of NGO’s to donate products in the Amazon, Brazil and across the world. As a B Corp, social impact is 100 percent integrated into our business model so we will increase our social value as we scale Pantys business value, working to support communities and preserve nature, especially in areas like the Amazon.”

Image: courtesy of Pantys

Pantys opens pop-up in Selfridges, London

The brand is shaking up the menstrual market with its wide range of lines from period underwear to absorbent nursing bras and claims to be the first-period underwear clinically tested. Following research conducted by Johnson and Johnson in Brazil, it found that the use of Pantys during the menstrual period is clinically safe and does not cause irritation.

The research evaluated Brazilian women aged 18 to 35 years for 4 weeks and found that 64 percent of women felt freer when they were wearing Pantys. When choosing clothes to go out, 85 percent added that they felt cleaner, while 100 percent felt that wearing panties does not interfere with sleep quality and 88 percent said that they felt very comfortable.

Clinical tests proved that Pantys supports the five pillars of intimate health - pH, microflora, temperature, comfort and clinical safety.

Pantsy launches period pants in Europe

Pantys offers a wide range of lines from period pants for four different types of flow, light, medium, heavy, and overnight, to a postpartum line including the first absorbent nursing bra in the world.

Each pair of Pantys is hypoallergenic and features quick-drying, leak-proof, breathable, and antibacterial fabrics. The multi-layer lining technology aims to keep wearers feeling dry and comfortable during menstruation, while the fully absorbent layer eliminates 99 percent of bacteria.

Key styles include the barely-there Tanga, perfect for light flows to the brand’s most popular style the Bikini with mesh fabric at the sides to stretch and flex as your body changes throughout its cycle.

There is also a post-partum collection featuring a Slim style with a wide waistband for a more supportive silhouette and a Bralette offering leak-proof comfort, lined with high-tech antibacterial technology which facilitates breastfeeding and prevents leaks throughout the day.

While the Grls collection is designed for extreme comfort and a heavy flow during their first cycle.

Image: courtesy of Pantys

Maria Eduarda Camargo, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Pantys, added: “Each Pantys product replaces the use of up to 500 disposable menstrual products a year and are made with biodegradable fabrics which reduce the product’s lifecycle.

“We are really proud that our carbon labels are on every product, ensuring maximum transparency to consumers and empowering them to measure a product’s environmental impact, like calories on a food label. We include innovation throughout every step of our supply chain and sourcing practices to produce the most sustainable product in the market. ”

Pantys is also a B Corp brand, receiving its certification in April 2019, and states that sustainability is at the heart of the brand with a commitment to track and improve its social accountability. Each product has its own carbon label and it offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions.

Pantys are available in size XS - XXXL from Pantys.com and at Selfridges.